Custodian honored by her school for becoming a United States Citizen

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A custodian at East Layton Elementary School got the surprise of her life when students, staff, and teachers got together to honor her for becoming a new United States Citizen.

The students cheered “USA, USA, USA” as Silvia Torena walked out the school doors.

“I’m so happy. I am grateful for the opportunity, I don’t know (pauses) my heart is big,” she tells us.

The students joined by the faculty and staff would soon sing the national anthem and the school song to her.

“The whole time she’s been working here, she’s had the goal of becoming an American Citizen,” says Principle Lisa Brown. “She just took her American Citizenship test and passed with 100%.”

Torena adds, “I love this country and you know I’m working so hard here, and for this opportunity.”

Because Torena got 100% on her citizenship test, the kids at East Layton say they will try to match her inspiration by matching her school on their final test of the school year.