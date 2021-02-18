ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – Since 11 p.m. Monday, February 15, residents and guests in Alta have remained under interlodge as yet another snowstorm battered Utah. This is likely the longest interlodge Alta has ever experienced.

On Monday, Alta Town Marshal Mike Morey tweeted, saying, “Reminder, INTERLODGE goes into effect at 11PM tonight. Please helpd us by not making it last minute.”

Reminder, INTERLODGE goes into effect at 11PM tonight. Please help us by not making it last minute. pic.twitter.com/5RFMdQ45IM — Alta Marshal (@MarshalMike1) February 16, 2021

This came as the Utah Department of Transportation closed S.R. 210 Monday night for avalanche mitigation. That closure – and ultimately the interlodge – remained in effect into Tuesday morning.

In a tweet that morning, UDOT reported that there had been a “large natural avalanche cycle overnight & ongoing.” The interlodge at Alta and the closure of Little Cottonwood Canyon carried into Wednesday as the Wasatch Front was again hit with the snow.

Early Wednesday morning, Alta was placed under a Max Security Interlodge. According to an update from Alta Central, those in the area were asked to “go to low levels away from windows.”

TOA Max Security Interlodge Go to low levels away from windows, If you have a protocol for your building reply with head count when ready — Alta Central (@AltaCentral) February 17, 2021

That Max Security Interlodge was lifted around 1 p.m. Wednesday, but a less-severe interlodge remained in place. Meanwhile, UDOT crews were continuing to work to clear S.R. 210 and conduct avalanche mitigation in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

During this, two UDOT vehicles became caught in a natural slide.

By 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, those in Alta realized the interlodge would carry into another day.

UDOT announced at 2:22 p.m. that S.R. 110 would not open on Wednesday. At that point, interlodge had been in effect for 39 hours.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, that interlodge may not end for awhile yet.

UDOT tweeted around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, saying “All terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B to Grizzly Gulch. Extends 100 feet over Twin Lakes Pass, and 1000 meters into Big Cottonwood. EXTENDED CLOSURE PERIOD FURTHER due to need for mitigation work. Clsore still in effect new est. opening. 2/18/21-12:00 p.m.”

All terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B to Grizzly Gulch. Extends 100 feet over Twin Lakes Pass, and 1000 meters into Big Cottonwood.

EXTENDED CLOSURE PERIOD FURTHER due to need for mitigation work.

Closure still in effect new est. opening. 2/18/21-12:00pm pic.twitter.com/JrLrRBGqmp — UDOT Avalanche (@UDOTavy) February 18, 2021

Nearly a year ago to this week, Alta reported a 52-hour interlodge.

“The week got off to an unusual start. Just as Super Bowl Sunday came to a close, a cold winter storm made its way into Utah as a mass of cold air blanketed the state. Temperatures at Alta plummeted 47 degrees—from 43F to -4F in just 24 hours,” Alta says in a February 2020 post.

Interlodge went into effect on Thursday, February 6 at 5:30 p.m. By Friday morning, almost 20 inches of snow had fallen and natural avalanches had buried miles of S.R. 210. Avalanche control work sent a slide into the Alta Peruvian Lodge, burying rows of empty cars, and an avalanche that struck a cabin, shattering windows.

While some more snow fell between Friday and Saturday, Alta reports the interlodge restriction was lifted around 9:30 a.m. that Saturday with S.R. 210 fully reopening around noon.

Alta reports that the 52-hour interlodge is an all-time record for a consecutive interlodge. During that time, 33 inches of snow fell.

By 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the current Alta interlodge will have been in effect for 57 hours, undoubtedly a new record for the area. Between Monday and Wednesday, Alta has seen over 50 inches of snowfall.

