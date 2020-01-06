Curbside Christmas tree collection information for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- It’s time to get rid of that Christmas tree, and if you live in Salt Lake County all you have to do is leave it at the curb.

During the month of January, Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District (WFWRD)is providing curbside Christmas tree collections for WFWRD customers.

The trees are collected and delivered for composting at the landfills. They must free from decorations and lights.

WFWRD hopes to have the trees processed into organic mulch or compost.

WFWRD serves the cities of Cottonwood Heights, Herriman, Holladay, Millcreek, Taylorsville, and portions of Murray and Sandy; the Metro Townships of Copperton, Emigration, Kearns, Magna and White City, the town of Brighton; and all unincorporated areas of Salt Lake County.

Those who do not have the WFWRD service should check with their city for information on Christmas tree collections.

For questions contact the WFWRD offices at 385-468-6325 or visit wasatchfrontwaste.org.

What others are reading: