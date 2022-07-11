SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Not everything is so sweet in Utah’s cookie industry.

Crumbl has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against two of its competitors, Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies.

The two lawsuits were filed against the two companies on May 10, according to court documents obtained by ABC4.

The lawsuit alleges that Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies copied multiple elements of Crumbl’s branding, such as presentation and weekly flavor rotation, as part of “an effort to trade on the valuable goodwill and reputation associated with Crumbl’s trade dress.”

Crumbl is seeking an injunction and monetary compensation from both Crave and Dirty Dough.

The company goes on to claim that in November 2019, Crumbl denied an application by Crave’s founder to become a Crumbl franchisee.

Here are some of the elements that Crumbl claims Dirty Dough and Crave have copied from their brand, as shown in the lawsuit:

Courtesy of court documents

Courtesy of court documents

Courtesy of court documents

Courtesy of court documents

Courtesy of court documents

Courtesy of court documents

Courtesy of court documents

Crumbl has expanded to 300 bakeries in 36 states since opening the doors of its first location in Logan back in 2017.

Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and will be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George.

Crave currently operates stores in Midvale, Sandy and West Valley City.