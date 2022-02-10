Crosswalk crashes climbing in Provo as police warn drivers: watch for pedestrians

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – After dozens of pedestrian crashes in the last year, a new video showcases what’s at stake for pedestrians and drivers.

“We had a child hit at this exact crosswalk a couple of weeks ago,” said Master Officer Billings with Provo Police Dept. as he sat on his motorcycle Thursday. He was monitoring for speeding drivers and for those drivers going through a flashing crosswalk on Center St. and 600 W.

After that crash, Provo Police looked into the numbers and tallied 64 pedestrian crashes in the last year.

“They’re continuing to escalate, they’re continuing to go up,” said Sgt. Nisha King with Provo Police.

“We need everyone’s help on this,” added King.

Turns out, high school student Alexis Morgan was listening. She’s an intern with Provo City through their CAPS Program (Provo Center for Advanced Professional Studies), and what started as a desire to help the community evolved into a video promoting crosswalk safety.

“This is an issue that needs to be talked about, that everyone needs to be aware of. No matter your age or demographic” said Morgan.

“Just because you’re in a crosswalk doesn’t mean you have the right of way. Pedestrians have that responsibility on themselves to make eye contact with the driver and to look both ways,” added Morgan.

“Pedestrians aren’t just people walking — they’re our neighbors, students, they’re moms, dads,” said Morgan.

State law on what to do is clear, but police say it’s also clear that many people don’t know exactly what to do when they drive up to a crosswalk. A recent Facebook post from Sandy Police Dept. provides clarification.