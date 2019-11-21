Crossroads Urban Indian Center to provide Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Utah families in need

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Crossroads Urban Indian Center said they will be handing out turkeys and sides to 3,200 low-income Utah families on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Families must bring identification for each family member. For adults, acceptable forms of ID include a state issued ID card, passport, or driver’s license. For children, acceptable ID includes a birth certificate or medical insurance/immunization card with their date of birth. Social security cards will not be accepted.

Families will be served on a first come, first serve basis. This is the 22nd year that all food was donated by Harmons Grocery and their customers.

Funding for the distribution of the food items comes from Harmons, the Utah Food Bank, Rowland Hall School, the Capitol Hill Kiwanis Club, Penna Power, Rocky Mountain Power, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Metro Recyclers, the Air Force ROTC, the Highland High School football team, Christ United Methodist Church, and dozens of other volunteers, nonprofits, and local churches.

Contact Crossroads Urban Center at www.crossroadsurbancenter.org or (801) 364-7765 for more information.

