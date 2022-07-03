SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hot and windy weather for Utah on Sunday. A trough of low pressure to the northwest is aiding in strong southwest winds this afternoon. Hot and dry air moving within the flow, coupled with gusty winds, is creating explosive fire conditions for much of the state.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued up and down Utah from the Idaho Stateline to Arizona, including eastern Nevada and northwest Arizona. Winds of 15-35 mph are expected for much of Sunday and Monday afternoon with gusts to 45 mph possible. With above normal temperatures and the low relative humidity, any fires may that start over the weekend will spread at an extremely fast pace.

Aside from the critical fire weather conditions along western Utah, eastern Utah counties will see isolated showers and thunderstorms as monsoonal moisture remains in place. Little change to the overall weather pattern will take shape next week. In the north, temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees above normal with elevated winds. Daytime highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90’s along the Wasatch Front. Blustery winds remain over southern Utah, as well, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the higher terrain, primarily east of I-15. High pressure will strengthen over the region by the end of next week, keeping above normal temperatures in place. Early forecasts are calling for a string of triple-digit temperatures returning to the Wasatch front beginning Thursday and lasting into next weekend. Stay tuned.

Bottom line? Critical fire weather conditions are sticking around through the holiday weekend with a potential for storms in Eastern Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!