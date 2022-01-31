Crime wave expected to flood North Temple community if Madsen Park reopens as scheduled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The North Temple Community Improvement Alliance (NTCIA) is working hard to clean up crime in the areas surrounding North Temple Street.

Recently, the alliance asked the mayor’s office to temporarily close Madsen Park, a park that was flooded with crime, homelessness, drug paraphernalia, litter, etc., located right around the corner from Salt Lake’s beloved Red Iguana.

The effort to get the city to temporarily close the park was successful, however, it is scheduled to reopen around the first week of February, which members of NTCIA and community members alike believe is a huge mistake.

In a letter to folks in the community, members of the NTCIA state, “While we want the park to reopen within a few months, we are not ready to have it opened yet.” They add, “There is a great deal of work that needs to be done before the park can safely reopen.”

Members of the community are certain that there will be a major influx of crime and criminal activity in the park if it does reopen on the current scheduled timeline.

The alliance needs help to keep the park closed until it can be safely reopened.

You can help by letting Mayor Mendenhall, Chief Brown, and others know that you do not agree with the decision to reopen the park at this time, and that it will cause a great disturbance and safety concern to those living in and visiting the neighborhood.

You can make your voice heard by contacting:

Rachel Otto, Mayor’s Chief of Staff – (801) 835-8763

Alejandro Puy, Councilman District 2 – (801) 535-7781

Victoria Eschler, Councilwoman District 1 – (801) 535-7723

If members of the community do not raise their voices, the park will reopen and the problems will return.

If you would like to get in touch with the alliance, you can reach them at northtempleimprovement@gmail.com.