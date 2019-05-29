Crews working to restore downed power lines caused by vehicle crash
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) - Ogden Canyon will be closed for a couple for hours Tuesday night as crews work to restore powerlines in the area, according to police.
A vehicle crash reportedly caused power lines to go down in areas near Ogden Canyon.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash that happened around 9 p.m. Crews say they are working to restore power but the road closure may last two to three hours.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
