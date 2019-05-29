Local News

Crews working to restore downed power lines caused by vehicle crash

By:
Posted: May 28, 2019 / 10:52 PM MDT / Updated: May 28, 2019 / 10:52 PM MDT

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) - Ogden Canyon will be closed for a couple for hours Tuesday night as crews work to restore powerlines in the area, according to police. 

A vehicle crash reportedly caused power lines to go down in areas near Ogden Canyon. 

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash that happened around 9 p.m. Crews say they are working to restore power but the road closure may last two to three hours. 

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as it becomes available. 

What others are clicking on:

Nevada mother's birth caught on camera by son while dad drives

The Justice Files: Good Samaritan becomes suspect in apartment fire

One man - one flag - one Memorial Day message

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

    Logan police investigating 'very credible tip' regarding location of Lizzy Shelley

  • Camp K Live Koncert Series

    Camp K Live Koncert Series

  • Pilates perfect for cross-training

    Pilates perfect for cross-training

  • Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

    Free meal for crews looking for Lizzy

  • Outdoor grilling safety tips

    Outdoor grilling safety tips

  • Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

    Death at the mansion rebecca zahau

  • New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

    New charges: rapist accused of ordering "hit" on victims

  • BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

    BYU scientist researching how to change perception of vaccines

  • Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

    Colorado City man faces sexual abuse charges

  • Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

    Behind the Badge: How the graffiti guys guys erased 700 tags in six weeks

  • Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

    Lane restrictions in American Fork Canyon for construction project

  • Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

    Numbers from Memorial Day DUI blitz released

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all
Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Memorial Day 2019 Photos: Locals honor those who gave it all

Local News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss