Rescue efforts underway after rockfall in Zion National Park

UTAH (ABC4) – Crews are working to rescue a person from a rockfall in Zion National Park.

According to park officials, the rockfall happened in The Narrows, a popular section of the park, around 1:04 p.m.

Search and rescue crews are currently working to rescue a person, identified as a young adult, for “potential transport” to the hospital.

Both Riverside Walk and The Narrows have been closed as a result of the rockfall.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.