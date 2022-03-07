COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Those heading up the mountains this morning are asked to travel with caution as recent snowfall has created slick, dangerous road conditions.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is working to remove an RV stuck along SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Monday morning.

Officials say the vehicle is located near the entryway for Snowbird Ski Resort.

Minor traffic delays are expected as crews work to safely remove the vehicle.

The estimated clearance time is 8:30 a.m., although that can change depending on weather conditions.

As a snowstorm blanketed Utah over the weekend, highway officials are urging drivers to take caution when heading out as roadways will still be slick and icy, especially in elevated regions.