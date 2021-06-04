UPDATE: One dead, others injured in Magna crash

FRIDAY 6/4/2021 6:56 a.m.

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead following an early morning in Magna.

A westbound vehicle exiting S.R. 201 at 8400 West to go southbound sideswiped another vehicle traveling in the same direction, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

After the collision, both vehicles traveled through the gore across 8400 W back to the S.R. 201 westbound ramp.

The first vehicle, while crossing the ramp, struck a third vehicle nearly head-on.

UHP reports the driver of the first vehicle was ejected and died on the scene. Seatbelt use and impairment are now being investigated in the death of this driver.

The occupants of the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries while the occupants of the third vehicle were transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

It took about six hours for crews to clear the crash.

