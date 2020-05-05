Crews working on water main break in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews will be working until Tuesday night on a water main break in Salt Lake City.
According to the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities, the 12 inch line broke near at 550 N Cortez street. Repairs could take as long as 10 p.m. tonight and homes in the area will be on low pressure until then.
The road has been blocked at the South Entrance to Cortez Street while crews make the repairs.
