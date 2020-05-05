Crews working on water main break in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews will be working until Tuesday night on a water main break in Salt Lake City.

According to the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities, the 12 inch line broke near at 550 N Cortez street. Repairs could take as long as 10 p.m. tonight and homes in the area will be on low pressure until then.

12” water main break @ 550 N Cortez, 1/2 block N of state Capitol. We have water still on @ Capitol, nearby homes but on low pressure. No cause known yet, hoping for repairs done by 10 pm. ⁦@LBriefer⁩ ⁦@fox13⁩ ⁦@KUTV2News⁩ @abc ⁦@KSLcom⁩ ⁦⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/0ZAsICSMLm — SLC Department of Public Utilities (@SLCPU) May 5, 2020

The road has been blocked at the South Entrance to Cortez Street while crews make the repairs.