Crews working on gas line break in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently on scene working on a gas line break in West Bountiful Wednesday afternoon.
According to a tweet by South Davis Metro Fire, the break happened around 12 p.m. at 800 West 1400 North. Police, Fire officials and crews from Dominion Energy are currently on scene.
800 West is closed between 1600 North and 1320 North. Repair is expected to take several hours. No homes are being evacuated as a result of the break.
