Crews working on gas line break in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently on scene working on a gas line break in West Bountiful Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet by South Davis Metro Fire, the break happened around 12 p.m. at 800 West 1400 North. Police, Fire officials and crews from Dominion Energy are currently on scene.

800 West is closed between 1600 North and 1320 North. Repair is expected to take several hours. No homes are being evacuated as a result of the break.

There is a gas line break on 800 west at 1400 north. Police, Fire and Dominion are on scene. 800 west is closed between 1600 north and 1320 north. This will take several hours to repair. No evacuations of homes are required at this time. — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) March 4, 2020

What others are clicking on: