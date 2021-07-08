Crews tackle fire that extended to home in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters responded to a garage fire that extended to a home in Hooper Thursday evening.

Weber, Riverdale, Roy, North Davis, Clinton, and Ogden City Fire Departments all responded to the fire around 5:06 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in a garage when an explosion occurred, causing the fire to spread into the home.

The garage did collapse and the photos below show extensive damage to the home as a result of the flames.

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

Courtesy: Weber Fire District

However, the damage was limited to the exterior of the home.

Everyone was able to exit the home safely and no injuries were reported, according to the Weber Fire District.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.