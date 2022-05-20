OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a massive blaze engulfing an apartment complex in Ogden on Thursday night.

The Ogden Fire Department says the fire was burning inside a three-story apartment building located near the 3400 block of Iowa Avenue around 4:59 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke emanating from the basement unit of the apartment structure.

Multiple fire crews from Ogden Fire and South Ogden Fire responded to the scene including 17

firefighters, one ladder truck, three fire engines, one ambulance, one paramedic truck, and the battalion chief.

Upon investigating, officials estimate the total damage cost to be around $20,000.

Crews evacuated the building and were able to extinguish the blaze successfully. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

One person has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. No other injuries were sustained during this incident.