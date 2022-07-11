PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are tackling a new wildfire that has ignited in Parley’s Canyon early Monday morning.

Unified Fire Authority has named the blaze the “Little Dell Fire” and says it’s currently burning in the Mountain Dell area.

The fire first ignited around 1:30 a.m. and has burned about 8-10 acres so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

(Courtesy of Unified Fire)

Officials say no nearby communities are being threatened for now and the fire has been exhibiting a low rate of speed.

Crews from both Unified Fire Authority and the Salt Lake City Fire Department are currently working to extinguish the flames.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.