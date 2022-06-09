WEBER COUNTY. Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews tackled a massive car fire that left a vehicle completely destroyed in Weber County on Wednesday.

The Weber Fire District says the burning vehicle was discovered at the intersection of 6600 S. and Hwy 89 in Weber Weber County.

The roaring blaze completely engulfed the minivan, leaving the chassis a burnt crisp and completely hollowing out the vehicle.

(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

Authorities have not released the cause of the fire at this time.

Officials say the passengers were able to exit the vehicle before any injuries were sustained.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames and safely extinguish the blaze. Crews were working to clear the scene of charred debris before reopening the area.