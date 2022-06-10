WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are tackling a massive two-vehicle fire blocking roads in Weber on Friday.

The Weber Fire District says the flames were ignited after a two-vehicle crash in Farr West.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen wafting from the vehicles’ front-engine areas after the collision.

A small pickup truck and a large commercial truck appear to be involved. Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.



(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

(Courtesy of Weber Fire District)

Fire crews were eventually able to safely contain and extinguish the blaze.

As the summer season begins and Utah’s dry weather conditions continue, wildfires sparked by vehicle crashes and dragging chains have become a constant source of danger.

According to Utah Fire Info, the top culprit of human-caused wildfires during 2021 were caused by vehicles and related equipment. These types of fires are caused by dragging chains, blown tires and parking on dry vegetation and more. Earlier this week, the destructive “Dutson Fire” in Juab County was caused by dragging vehicle chains.

As the summer months near and wildlands become dry, fire officials are urging the importance of being mindful of putting out fires when recreating or camping outdoors.

To check out more tips on how to safely prevent fire outbreaks, click here.