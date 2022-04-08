ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A massive fire in St. George has left multiple families displaced after spreading rapidly on Thursday night.

St. George Fire Department says the incident happened in a neighborhood near the area of 2650 East 300 North.

Fire crews say the blaze kept spreading and eventually overtook the backyards of six homes, burning through trailers and sheds in its wake.

The flames eventually spread to multiple nearby power lines as well. Power company crews were on the scene repairing the damage.

Authorities say minor injuries were reported, but none severe enough to be hospitalized.

The massive fire has displaced several families at this time. The American Red Cross is currently assisting those families during the ordeal.

Rescue crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the fire including crews from St. George and Washington County.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently under investigation.