SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews are responding to a massive sinkhole and water main break in Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the flooding has impacted 1300 S. between 700 W to 900 W.

Fire crews say a large sinkhole has swallowed a vehicle while damaging two homes and other nearby vehicles. Widespread flooding and damage have impacted the roadways as well.

(Courtesy of The Salt Lake City Fire Department)

(Courtesy of The Salt Lake City Fire Department)

Authorities say one nearby resident reports being trapped in their home and is currently unable to get out.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area between 700 W to 900 W on 1300 S. at this time.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene, working to clear the site.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.