WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in West Valley City Monday night.

The fire broke out at a home near 1450 W. and 3300 S.

The West Valley City Fire Department responded to reports of the house fire around 8:30 p.m.

As firefighters first arrived on scene, flames had already ripped through the roof of the home.

A second alarm was then issued to bring more resources in to battle the flames.

Officials say the residents of the home were inside when the fire broke out, but they were fortunately able to get out safely.

The fire is now out but officials consider the home to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation