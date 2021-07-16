Crews tackle house fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a Sandy home Friday evening.

The fire happened near 900 E. Violet Drive.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie with the Sandy City Fire Department, crews from both the Sandy and Draper Fire Departments responded to the fire around 7:45 p.m. after a neighbor saw smoke billowing from the home.

Firefighters arrived to flames on the back patio of the home, which eventually spread into the home’s attic space.

Fortunately, no one was home when the flames broke out.

Thanks to a quick response, firefighters were able to gain control of the fire before it caused any significant damage to the home.

McConaghie says the neighbor who reported the fire ran to the back of the home and kicked the door open to ensure that no one was home. The neighbor was not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.