Crews tackle grass fire near middle school in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Firefighters responded to a grass fire near a middle school Friday evening.

According to Battalion Chief Brady George with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, crews responded to the fire burning in a hollow near Clayton Middle School.

The fire was approximately 2/3 of an acre in size when firefighters arrived.

Thanks to quick action from the firefighters, the fire was contained before it spread to any nearby structures.

These photos show firefighters battling the fire in the hollow located just beyond a fence near the school

A creek located in the bottom of the hollow acted as a “natural barrier” to the fire, preventing it from spreading further North, George explained to ABC4.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.