Crews tackle garage fire in East Millcreek

EAST MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters were called to a garage fire in East Millcreek Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire near 3800 Mill Creek Canyon Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to Operations Chief Dustin Dern with Unified Fire Authority, When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof of a detached garage about 20 feet away from a home.

These photos taken at the scene show the heavy damage caused to the garage, as thick gray smoke billowed into the air.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to quickly gain control of the flames before it spread to the house nearby.

The garage, however, is considered to be a total loss. A Toyota Prius that was inside the garage at the time of the fire was also destroyed in the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.