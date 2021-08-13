Crews tackle 2-alarm structure fire in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Crews responded to a 2-alarm structure fire in Orem Friday afternoon.

Firefighters received the call of a reported structure fire in the area of 180 W. and 1700 N. just before 3 p.m.

The Orem Fire Department tells ABC4 the flames broke out in a shed and later spread to the attic of a nearby home.

Two people were inside the home when the blaze broke out, but they were fortunately able to get out safely. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Officials estimate the fire caused about $75,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.