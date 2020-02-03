Search and rescue crews find missing Utah hunters

MONTICELLO, Nevada (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Box Elder County officials said the two hunters who were reported missing were found safe near Granite Creek Reservoir in Elko County, Nevada.

Search and rescue crews looking for two Ogden men who disappeared while rabbit hunting in Nevada Saturday morning.

According to the family of one of the missing men, Chad Strain and Lee Peters went out rabbit hunting Saturday at 4 a.m and are believed to have stopped in Promontory before heading towards the Monticello, Nevada area.

Both men were scheduled to return home Sunday between 9-10 p.m.

According to Deputy Dale Ward, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, their phones last pinged at 9 a.m. Sunday just about nine miles from Monticello but their phones appear to no longer be working.

Deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s and Elko County Sheriff Office, along with search and rescue crews, were looking for the men Monday but had to call off the search until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Strain’s wife said he was driving an silver 2017 Ford F150 truck. Strain was wearing jeans and a grey GAP hoodie and Peters was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue hat, a grey sweatshirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-675-4077.

