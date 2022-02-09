Crews search for Susan Powell’s remains in a West Desert mine

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – Many believe Susan Powell’s remains are hidden in a mine shaft in Utah. But out of hundreds of mines in the west desert. Brothers Taylor and David sparks have their eyes on a specific mine. One Taylor Sparks says used to have an A-frame at the top but was burned down, after Powell’s disappearance.

“These things have been around for 100 years the fact that it would be burned down is pretty unlikely that it’s happenstance,” says Sparks. A search crew, spearheaded by David Sparks has been digging for about ten days and found some objects that sparked their interest. “We found a shotgun that somebody had discarded down there, a video camera of someone trying to explore the mine lowering it down on a camera we think.” As they dug deeper, they found bone fragments and clothing matching what a woman Powell’s size might wear.

A photo of the bones was sent to Powell’s family and is being looked at by bone experts. “As I understand it the jury is still out. We don’t know if they are human or not, and that’s what we’re anxious to hear back on,” says Powell.



But whether these findings lead to answers many have been searching for for over a decade, Sparks says it’s a step in helping bring closure to Powell’s family.

“This was a widely known national news story. Everyone here in the valley wants closure on this as well. I think as we try to solve this, I think it’s something that could benefit everybody not just her family,” says Sparks.