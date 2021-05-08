Crews save Heber home from fire

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Rescue crews rush to the scene of an active house fire in Heber Friday.

On May 7, multiple agencies were on scene in an attempt to recover a house in flames around 5:46 p.m., near Daniel Road and Skyline Drive.

According to the Heber City Police Department, as crews arrived on scene, flames engulfed the home and did put other residences at risk.

As the Heber Fire Department doused the inferno, roads were closed temporarily.

Courtesy of Heber PD

Courtesy of Heber PD

Courtesy of Heber PD

Courtesy of Heber PD

It is unknown what caused the fire and if there are any reported injuries as a result of the flames.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.