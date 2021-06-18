Crews rush to a vehicle fire in Lindon

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a vehicle fire out of Lindon, Friday.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, a vehicle is engulfed in flames closing down three right lanes on southbound I-15 at milepost 274.
It is unknown at this time if there are any reported injuries as a result.
Clearance time is estimated to be at 1:30 p.m.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.