UPDATE: Two-car collision shuts down Bacchus Highway in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A two-car collision shut down parts of Bacchus Highway Saturday night.

According to UDOT both directions of US 111 were shut down due to the crash that occurred at 7000 South just before 10 p.m.

West Jordan police said the two cars collided after one lost control while headed along Bacchus Highway and that miraculously no one was injured. Full details were not released.

Bacchus Highway was shut down between 6200 South and 7800 South for a couple hours as one of the cars was totally disabled an in the middle of the highway.

