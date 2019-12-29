Crews respond to structure fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews with Unified Fire responded to a structure fire at 466 West Center Street in Midvale Sunday morning.
The fire started in the basement and was put out easily, the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, officials say.
Fire crews on scene say the fire caused three minor injuries and that residents were transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story, information will be updates as it becomes available.
What others are clicking on:
- Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing man’s neck
- Man rescued by Davis County Search and Rescue returns to say thank you
- Winter weather forces major roadway restrictions and closures: What you need to know
- Logan Police: Woman with cerebral palsy drowned in bathtub
- Rocky Mt. Power warns customers of scam calls