Crews respond to structure fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews with Unified Fire responded to a structure fire at 466 West Center Street in Midvale Sunday morning.

The fire started in the basement and was put out easily, the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, officials say.

Fire crews on scene say the fire caused three minor injuries and that residents were transported to the hospital.





This is a developing story, information will be updates as it becomes available.

