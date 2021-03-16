UPDATE: Crews responding to Salt Lake City fire in former restaurant

TUESDAY 3/16/2021 7:44 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are continuing to battle a fire in Salt Lake City at an abandoned restaurant.

Salt Lake City Battalion Chief Dan Walker tells ABC4 that crews were called to a fire near 1600 West North Temple near Redwood Road.

When crews responded to the scene, Walker says they encountered flames coming through the roof, which was partially collapsed.

Because the structure was boarded up and abandoned, Walker says Salt Lake City Fire crews began a defensive approach to battling the blaze.

Ladder trucks were used to get water onto the structure from above while crews worked to protect the structures nearby.

Shortly after 7:40 a.m., Walker said crews have the fire mostly under control, but flames are still visible as they work to completely put it out.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire. Walker says crews are working to make the structure safe enough for investigators to begin reviewing the incident.

TUESDAY 3/16/2021 7:09 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a fire in Salt Lake City.

The structure fire has been reported in the area of Redwood Road and W North Temple. Salt Lake City Fire says it is a commercial fire in the 1600 block of W North Temple.

Few details are available at this time, but traffic cameras from the Utah Department of Transportation show multiple emergency response vehicles on scene.

Smoke can be seen rising from a structure. Ladder trucks appear to be working to gain control of the blaze.

All traffic on North Temple is being rerouted because of this incident.

UTA says a bus bridge has been activated between Fairpark Station and Airport Station because of the fire. “Trains are unable to proceed through the area,” according to UTA.

Short after 7 a.m., UTA says a bus has arrived at Fairpark Station to pick up passengers. Buses and vans will assist passengers between Fairpark Station and Airport Station.

#TRAX Update 7:09 AM: A bus has arrived at Fairpark Station to pick up passengers. Buses and vans will assist passengers between Fairpark Station and Airport Station. Continue to expect delays. — UTA (@RideUTA) March 16, 2021

