Saddle Fire burning north of Midway grows to 630 acres, juvenile in custody

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a new fire located north of Midway Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire is 630 acres and is 15% contained. A juvenile suspect is in custody regarding the four fires started this past week in the area including the saddle fire, according to officials.

Additional crews have been ordered and are responding. Officials say engine crews and a dozer are on scene. Resources from Wasatch County Fire, Wasatch County Public Works, Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, Heber City Police and the County Sheriff’s Department are working on the Saddle Fire. With additional resources being ordered from Lone Peak.

In total there is about 150 personnel assigned to the fire with aircraft and two additional crews supporting the suppression efforts.



Courtesy: Wasatch County Fire

Courtesy: Wasatch County Fire

Courtesy: ABC4 viewer

Wasatch Fire says several homes in the upper Interlaken area are being evacuated as a precaution, those evacuated are at the LDS Chapel in Midway at 165 North Center Street. The fire is mainly burning to the north, away from structures in areas of sagebrush & scrub oak.

The fire is a new start and is being called the Saddle Fire. Officials say the fire is moving north and that firefighters are experiencing strong, erratic winds in the area.

The public is asked to stay away from the fire area so first responders can operate safely. They added that good progress has been made on the southern end of the fire but officials will continue to monitor the area.

Officials say the fire was human-caused and remains under investigation.

