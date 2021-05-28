Crews responding to human-caused wildfire in Juab County, 2 structures destroyed

(UPDATE: 5/28/21, 3:08 P.M): At 3:04 p.m., fire officials said the Goat Springs Fire had increased to an estimated size of 300-400 acres due to “gusty winds and steep rugged terrain”

Crews have deployed heavy air tankers and multiple local and federal agencies are currently responding to the fire.

Courtesy: @UtahWildfire

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are investigating a human-caused wildfire that destroyed two structures in Juab County on Friday.

The new wildfire, identified as the Goat Springs Fire, started on the Simpson Mountain Range, located west of Juab County.

Initially, authorities estimated the fire was 50 to 100 acres in size.

At 2:08 p.m., authorities provided updated information on the fire, saying it was 40 acres in size.

While the fire is said to be human caused, an investigation into the inferno is ongoing.

The wildfire comes two days after Utah fire officials launched a statewide campaign urging Utahns to take precautions during Utah’s upcoming wildfire season.

The public service campaign, called “Fire Sense,” was designed in collaboration with state officials and interagency fire officials to make Utahns aware of the importance of fire-conscious decisions when recreating during the spring and summer months.

“I am asking, I am begging all Utahns to do their part to prevent wildfires,” Cox said at the program’s introductory press conference.

According to a press release from Utah Fire, 100% percent of the state is in a drought, with 90% in an extreme drought condition. Cutting down on human-caused wildfires in the outdoors has become a vital focus for Utah Fire and Governor Cox, as all but eight of the 227 reported wildfires in the state this year have been human-caused, and in Cox’s words, “completely preventable.”