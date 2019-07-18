Firefighters battle fire near Tooele County subdivision

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are working to contain a new fire in the Tooele County Wednesday evening.

State fire officials said they received the report of the fire behind homes of the South Rim subdivision area just after 4 p.m.

Utah Department of Natural Resources, Wasatch Front Area Fire Management Officer Dave Vickers said he is confident crews will be able to keep the fire away from the homes.

Initially, firefighters were challenged by high winds, but they died down later in the evening.

An investigator said the fire was started by two small birds that became tangled in a power line.

So far, the fire has burned an estimated 350 acres, but crews were able to achieve 80 percent containment Wednesday night.

Vickers said their biggest concerns are hot spots, flare-ups, and containment line breaks. Firefighters will be on the scene through the night.

Although the fire is burning near homes, there was never any true evacuation order because there was no immediate three.

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and the air. Multiple helicopters and between 45 and 50 firefighters are on the scene with additional resources coming to help.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

