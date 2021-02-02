Crews responding to fire in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Crews in Farmington are responding to a structure fire.

The fire is near Park Lane and Main Street.

Photos shared with ABC4 show smoke billowing from what appears to be a shed.

A second photo shows the roof of the structure may have collapsed. Fire crews can be seen the fire with flames partially visible.

There is no word yet on if anyone is injured.

ABC4 has a crew en route to gather more information. We will provide more updates on air and online when those details become available.