OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a trailer home in Ogden Friday evening.

Crews responded to the trailer home fire in the area of 1065 Wall avenue early Friday evening.

Officials say firefighters used a transitional fire attack in order to make entry to search the house for occupants.

Crews reported that there were no occupants inside of the home and they were able to get the fire under control.

No other details have been released about the incident.