TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Tooele Tuesday afternoon at a vacant building.

Around 2 p.m., officials received reports of a fire in a vacant building off of North Broadway and Elm Street in Tooele.

No injuries have been reported. Crews were able to get the fire under control and are currently looking for hot spots as they mop up.

Officials say the cause of the fire may be due to a homeless person.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.