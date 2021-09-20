Crews respond to structure fire in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Heavy smoke was could be seen from miles away as firefighters responded to a structure fire in Riverdale, Monday afternoon.

The fire reportedly broke out in the area of 900 West and 4600 South. Crews from Ogden Fire, Weber Fire, Riverdale, Roy, and South Ogden all immediately responded.

While information on the fire is limited at this time, there were reports of loud bangs as the flames overtook the structure.

ABC4 has a crew on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.