Crews respond to small airplane crash in Newton, Utah

NEWTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews responded to an aircraft “alert incident” north of Newton on Monday afternoon.

Officials say a small plane experienced an engine malfunction, forcing it to land without power near Newton Reservoir. Station 50, Squad 50 and battalion 3A of the Newton Fire Department responded to the plane malfunction.

The occupants of the plane were able to exit the aircraft and were not injured.

The plane reportedly experienced minor damage to its propeller, but no fuel or fluids were leaking from the aircraft.

Crews stayed on scene until law enforcement showed up.