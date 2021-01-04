Crews respond to second Wasatch County snowmobile crash in two days

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 50-year-old man was airlifted to safety following a snowmobile accident on Saturday in the Big Glade area of Daniel’s Summit, according to a Facebook post from Wasatch Search and Rescue.

Wasatch Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Fire & EMS, and Airmed were dispatched to the scene in their first call out of 2021. This was the second snowmobile crash in two days in Wasatch County. The man’s current condition is unknown.

Pictures are from Wasatch Search and Rescue.