Crews respond to RV fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews responded to an RV fire early Tuesday morning in West Valley City.

Firefighters were called out shortly before 6 a.m. to a residence near 3800 South 4480 West for an RV fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the RV on fire near the home.

Authorities tell ABC4 one person lived inside the RV and six people lived in the nearby home, which sustained minor damages. The RV, which lacked any smoke alarms or CO2 detectors, has been declared a total loss.

No injuries have been reported and the fire remains under investigation.

Few details are known at this time; ABC4 is working to gather additional information.