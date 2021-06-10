UPDATE: Crews contain wildfire at Wasatch Mountain State Park, evacuations lifted

THURSDAY 6/10/21 5:01

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews have successfully contained the Pine Canyon Fire burning near Wasatch Mountain State Park.

Officials say firefighters were able to hold the wildfire, which was believed to be human-caused, at .5 acres.

Evacuations at the Oak Loop Campground have been lifted and fire crews are currently mopping up the area, according to Utah Fire Info.

No information has been released on whether or not Pine Canyon Road has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: Campground evacuated after new wildfire burns near Wasatch Mountain State Park

THURSDAY 6/10/21 4:11 p.m.

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a new wildfire burning near Midway, prompting evacuations in the area.

Wildfire officials say the fire, dubbed the “Pine Canyon Fire,” is burning near Wasatch Mountain State Park.

The Oak Loop Campground has been evacuated as a result of the fire. It is not clear at this time how many people had to be evacuated.

According to the Wasatch County Fire District, the fire is believed to be human caused.

Pine Canyon Road is currently closed at the intersections of Warm Springs Road and Brighton Estates.

The public is asked to avoid the area as emergency crews respond to the fire.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.