KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a new wildfire burning near Kanab Thursday afternoon.

The wildfire, dubbed the Plateau Fire, is burning 9.5 miles northeast of Deer Springs Ranch.

Firefighting resources are responding to the #PlateauFire on the Paria River District's Kanab Field Office @BLMUtah. The fire is ~1 acre and located ~ 9.5 miles N/NE of Deer Springs Ranch #Kanab #Utah pic.twitter.com/8gSm3e7De0 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 17, 2021

Officials say the fire is currently one acre in size.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.