CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are battling a new wildfire burning in Cache County Tuesday evening.

Utah wildfire officials say the new fire, dubbed the “Curtis Creek Fire,” is estimated to be .5 to 1 acres in size.

Courtesy: @UtahFireInfo

Photos show heavy white smoke billowing into the air above the treeline.

Air resources are currently on scene of the fire.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes availalble