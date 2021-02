SOUTH SALT LAKE CO., Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in South Salt Lake County on Monday evening.

Crash

Both Directions Bangerter Hwy at 6200 S Salt Lake Co.

NB Right Lanes Closed

SB Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 10:54 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 9, 2021

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both directions of Bangerter Highway at 6200 S will be closed until 10:54 p.m. while police investigate the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

