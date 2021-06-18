Crews respond to lightning-caused wildfire in southern Utah, evacuations underway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ENTERPRISE, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a lightning-caused wildfire burning in southern Utah Friday afternoon.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Wildfire officials say the fire, dubbed the “Flatt Fire,” is burning between Beryl and Enterprise and is estimated to be 50 acres in size.

Due to gusty winds, evacuations are now underway west of Enterprise.

Additional resources have now been called in to help battle the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files