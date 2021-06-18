Crews respond to lightning-caused wildfire in southern Utah, evacuations underway

ENTERPRISE, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a lightning-caused wildfire burning in southern Utah Friday afternoon.

Wildfire officials say the fire, dubbed the “Flatt Fire,” is burning between Beryl and Enterprise and is estimated to be 50 acres in size.

Due to gusty winds, evacuations are now underway west of Enterprise.

Additional resources have now been called in to help battle the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.