Crews respond to large commercial gas leak near Olympus hill shopping center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are responding to large commercial gas leak in Salt Lake City Monday.

The gas leak happened near 3939 South Wasatch Blvd, according to officials.

Unified Fire Authority says they are working with Dominion Energy and Unified Police Department to secure the Olympus Hills shopping center, as Dominion investigates the source of a natural gas leak in the area of the commercial businesses.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the gas leak.

ABC4 is following the story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

