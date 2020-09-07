Crews respond to house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire located near 1128 North Capistrano Drive around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews say the fire is now under control. The fire started at a single-family home, there are no reported injuries.

The home was filled with heavy smoke, crews say within 20 minutes everything was under control.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.